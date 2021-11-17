Collective Family Office LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.89 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

