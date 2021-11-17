Collective Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 102,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Shares of PFFD stock remained flat at $$25.57 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,021 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

