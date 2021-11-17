Collective Family Office LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.35. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,961. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $193.01 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

