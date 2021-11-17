Colliers Securities Weighs in on Telos Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Telos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Telos has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Telos by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Telos by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Telos by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Telos by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 864,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $366,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,207 shares of company stock worth $11,340,919. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

