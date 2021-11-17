Colony Group LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Huaneng Power International were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of HNP opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.