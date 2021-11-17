Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 745,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $814,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

