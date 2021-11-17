Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce sales of $214.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.50 million to $215.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $891.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $897.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $988.10 million, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

