Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

