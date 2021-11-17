Comerica Bank Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hubbell by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 136.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $209.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $211.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average is $192.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

