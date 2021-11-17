Comerica Bank Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.56.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $334.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.74 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.93.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

