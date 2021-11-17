Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In related news, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,196,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after buying an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

