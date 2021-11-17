Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

