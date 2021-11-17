Comparing Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) & Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Sanofi 16.60% 25.76% 14.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Sanofi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 1,155.87 -$37.14 million N/A N/A Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.12 $14.07 billion $2.93 17.38

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Prometheus Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prometheus Biosciences and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sanofi 1 1 5 0 2.57

Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Sanofi.

Summary

Sanofi beats Prometheus Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

