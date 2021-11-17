Comparing QDM International (QDMI) and The Competition

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QDM International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QDM International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 245 1049 1183 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 5.58%. Given QDM International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 39.45

QDM International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, indicating that its stock price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 6.00% 17.26% 5.56%

Summary

QDM International rivals beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

