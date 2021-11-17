Comparing Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talis Biomedical and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.10%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Scientific Industries -37.58% -20.88% -17.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Scientific Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 11.18 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Scientific Industries $9.77 million 2.56 -$3.67 million ($1.01) -5.54

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

Talis Biomedical beats Scientific Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.