Comparing Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) & VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillium Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -18.66% VYNE Therapeutics -507.14% -128.61% -74.15%

This table compares Trillium Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillium Therapeutics $150,000.00 12,907.39 -$59.35 million $0.62 29.74 VYNE Therapeutics $20.99 million 2.98 -$255.57 million ($1.77) -0.66

Trillium Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trillium Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trillium Therapeutics has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trillium Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillium Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17 VYNE Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 626.50%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Trillium Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics beats VYNE Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

