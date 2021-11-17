Comparing Upstart (UPST) & The Competition

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Upstart to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upstart and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 295.01 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 14.22

Upstart’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 5 0 2.44 Upstart Competitors 358 1326 1604 58 2.41

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $270.78, indicating a potential upside of 14.73%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 17.67% 12.63% Upstart Competitors 48.49% -37.53% 3.49%

Summary

Upstart beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

