Compass Minerals International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 107.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 134.0%.

Shares of CMP opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMP. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

