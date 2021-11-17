Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Troy D. Rosser Sells 11,618 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.