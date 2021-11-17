Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

CTG opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

