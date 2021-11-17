COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 179.6% from the October 14th total of 404,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07).

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $117,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

