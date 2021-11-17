Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 71.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 14,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.