Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,107,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,042,000 after acquiring an additional 156,942 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,999,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.