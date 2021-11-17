Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CFLT. DA Davidson began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68. Confluent has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,079 shares of company stock worth $85,054,001 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after buying an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $172,357,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $70,553,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

