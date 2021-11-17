Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFMS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Conformis from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 116.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 259.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

