Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Decreased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 52.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.13 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

