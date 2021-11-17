Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $226.15

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.15 and last traded at $226.15, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.