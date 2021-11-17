ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraFect stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of ContraFect worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

