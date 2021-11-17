ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

CFRX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.80.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in ContraFect by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 162,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.