Contrasting First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 11.21% 3.44% 0.44% Eastern Bankshares 12.40% 4.46% 0.91%

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $17.90 million 3.32 $1.08 million N/A N/A Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.69 $22.74 million $0.44 48.20

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Eastern Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eastern Bankshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

