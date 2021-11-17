Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,183 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.