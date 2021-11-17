Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

