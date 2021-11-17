Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.17. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

