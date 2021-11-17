CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring Sells 8,937 Shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -12.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.