CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $170.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COR. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

COR stock opened at $171.69 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $173.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,237 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

