Cornichon Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.68 million and $1,273.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00067148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,414.62 or 1.00188466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.25 or 0.06946127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,345,918 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,070 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.