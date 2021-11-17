Corsicana & Co. Sells 1,753 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.9% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 352,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,077,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

