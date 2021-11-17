Cosmo Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $181,213.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00222270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official website is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

