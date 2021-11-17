Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupang traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 130,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,141,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Coupang by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

