Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Up 4.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coupang traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 130,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,141,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.
CPNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Coupang Company Profile (NYSE:CPNG)
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
