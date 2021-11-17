Covestro (1COV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently:

11/17/2021 – Covestro was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/15/2021 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/11/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/27/2021 – Covestro was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/15/2021 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/1/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/27/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1COV stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €55.96 ($65.84). 564,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.