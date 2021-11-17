Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €90.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on 1COV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.62 ($80.72).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €55.96 ($65.84) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.00. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Covestro has a 12 month low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.