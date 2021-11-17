Cowen Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $375.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.54.

SE stock opened at $329.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average of $299.65. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

