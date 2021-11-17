Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $322.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,567. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.05 and a 1 year high of $323.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day moving average is $292.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

