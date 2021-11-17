Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB remained flat at $$31.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,966. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

