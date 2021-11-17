Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,710,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000.

BATS:PTNQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 27,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

