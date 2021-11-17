Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 1,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

