Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SZNE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72. Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.96 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

