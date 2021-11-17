Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.59. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.40 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.