Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,710,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 37,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

BATS:PTNQ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,543 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.