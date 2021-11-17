Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 23,333 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,333 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,807,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.09. 32,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $70.81 and a 52-week high of $97.17.

